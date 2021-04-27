I grew up hearing: "If at first you don't succeed, try, try again." I conclude that this means that one should keep on trying to do the same thing, until he succeeds.
Much later, I heard that if you keep trying to do the same thing, expecting a different result, some will conclude that you are insane.
Mark Twain said that a crank (an insane person?) is anyone with a new idea, until he succeeds.
Thomas Edison said that others considered his attempts to find the right filament for a light bulb failures. He said that each of his thousand attempts was a success. He had learned 1,000 things that didn't work.
JIM BRIDGES
Elizabeth City