As I write this on New Year’s Day, the COVID-19 pandemic rages on. We’re in the midst of a surge from Thanksgiving. In a few days, another surge — from Christmas — will hit us. In another two weeks or so, a surge upon a surge upon a surge of infections, hospitalizations, and deaths from today will hit us. Why all these surges?
• Because millions of Americans travelled hither-and-yon when they were advised not to.
• Because millions of Americans refused to wear masks, social distance or keep away from gatherings, crowds and parties.
Some individuals reading this letter will be infected with COVID-19. Some will have to go to a hospital ICU. Some will be hooked up to a respirator because they can’t breathe on their own. A few will die alone with no loved ones by their bedside.
Why? Because this law is absolute: “As you sow, so shall you reap.”
JERRY GILL
Hertford