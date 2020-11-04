In response to a letter published in your Oct. 2 edition titled, “Let employees follow precedent, raise own pay,” I’ll say that on the surface, it sounds like a good idea, especially to the employees.
However, I would imagine that doing so (allowing workers to raise their own pay) would cause more financial problems than solutions when it comes to overall city operations.
When you compare the number of people on the city council and the mayor to the number of city employees, it’s plain to see why raises are not left up to employees. It just wouldn’t make good business sense to have that many people making decisions about budgets and raises. Consider the size of the city.
It should be noted that just before city council voted to give themselves a $250-a-month raise, they gave the city employees a raise. The raise to city employees was smaller, but, again, look at the vast difference in the number of city employees and city council members. A bigger raise was given to a smaller group.
It is only fair that those who approve the budget and give raises also get raises, even if they have to give them to themselves. They are citizens, too.
Over the years, I’ve come to realize that God’s ways are not our ways. There is a positive way to look at the raises received by the Elizabeth City mayor and the city council. Mayor Bettie Parker, for example, donates her raise each month to a fund for the homeless.
There were four council members who said they didn’t want the raise but received it anyway. Here is an opportunity for those city council members to follow Mayor Parker’s lead and donate their raise to a church, the United Way, the Salvation Army, the United Negro College Fund or the local food bank.
The extra money from the raises could also be donated to a city employee whose family has been hit the hardest by COVID-19. God loves a cheerful giver.
OLIVER JONES
Elizabeth City
Editor’s note: Elizabeth City City Council did not give city workers a cost-of-living raise in the 2020-21 city budget, the same budget that includes $29,000 extra to pay for the mayor’s and each councilor’s $250-a-month raise. Council said it may revisit a COLA pay raise for employees in January.
Green Saves Green cleanup beautifies city roadway
Thanks to Green Saves Green’s individual and group volunteers, the Southern Avenue/Parkview Drive roadway experienced a few days of beauty recently.
I hope commuters, residents, visitors, any who travel this heavily used corridor note what is possible when everyone takes personal responsibility for their actions. We and nature benefit.
SHARON GREENE
Elizabeth City