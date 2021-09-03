The COVID-19 virus certainly has a dominant place in the news right now and rightfully so. The virus has affected many lives in tragic ways without regard to gender, nationality or political party. All that matters to the coronavirus that causes COVID-19 is that it have the opportunity to invade the human body.
Why has God allowed such a disease to come about, some may ask? Since the first two human beings on earth failed to follow instructions, the world has been in a fallen state. Our fallen world will present many problems that challenge our life and cause us to use our God-given brain to figure things out.
Our brain is a tool given to us in the original biological design by the supreme creator (God) and if we use our brain for good, it has and will get us through many problems.
Scientists are brainy people. For example, Dr. Jonas Salk is known for developing the vaccine against polio in 1953. At the time, polio was a crippling disease caused by a virus that was treated with the use of a machine called an “iron lung” because, like COVID-19, it affected a person’s ability to breathe. It also affected a person’s ability to walk. Polio was a fearful disease. It took volunteers to roll up their sleeves and take the polio shot before the disease was eradicated in most of the world.
A COVID patient today may use a ventilator instead of an iron lung but the purpose is the same. Modern medicine has come a long way since the development of the polio vaccine, and unlike at the time of the polio vaccine, much money and experience with other coronaviruses have gone into development of the COVID-19 vaccines.
However, it still takes volunteers to roll up their sleeves and take a shot of the vaccines that either have full federal approval or emergency-use authorization. These vaccines were developed by humans with a God-given brain to eradicate this devastating disease.
Herd immunity won’t happen until enough people take the shot. Don’t make room for another variant of the virus to develop. Fear prompts death and faith sustains life. When you pray for help, why run from it when it arrives?
OLIVER JONES
Elizabeth City