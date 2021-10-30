On Sept. 4, I was on the ground with a broken right leg and arm. I managed to pull myself over to my home and up two front steps but could go no farther. I prayed, “Lord, you know I am here by myself. I need your help!”
After praying and singing hymns for 3½ hours, help came — the mailman, Marvin Downing. He raced over and called for an ambulance. He then called a friend, Jamie Godfrey, who notified my family in Pennsylvania and California. Mr. Downing stood so the sun wouldn’t shine on me until the ambulance came. I believe God sent him to rescue me.
The Perquimans County Emergency Medical Services people were as gentle as they could be with my painful injuries. We are blessed to have such caring people in our county.
I was taken to Albemarle Sentara Medical Center where everyone took good care of me. The doctors, nurses, therapists, etc., explained what they were doing. We are fortunate to have such a fine facility in our area.
The church family of New Hope United Methodist Church, led by Pastor Carroll Bundy, have provided prayers, visits, food and transportation for me. They are a blessing.
My dear family has cared for me at home, as I am recuperating. They are my joy. Jennifer and Wrenda are guiding me back toward independence as my therapists. I am thankful for them.
At 89, I believe everything happens for a reason. That reason for me was to see that in this world filled with much chaos and discord, there are still many kind people willing to help those in need. I am thankful to meet so many.
Ultimately, I thank the Lord for placing these people in my life, and for God’s love and care of his beloved children.
SALLY MORGAN
New Hope
Weak, senile president? Talking about Trump, right?
For those who are vexed by living under the presidency of a purportedly weak, senile liberal who’s quite possibly a puppet of forces hostile to America, I’ll say, now you know how real conservatives felt during the Trump administration.
And if a so-called leader who’s professedly “in love” with seemingly every Alpha male in the unfree world, and who isn’t even brave enough to tell his own worshippers that life owes them nothing, represents the apex of American manhood, then we might as well demolish the Statue of Liberty and replace it with Ballerina Barbie.
The cost of upkeep would be far less, and real conservatives are all about saving money.
DAVID ROBERTSON
Elizabeth City