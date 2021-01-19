Thousands of our fellow Americans in every state worked tirelessly for months to ensure a safe, secure and fair election on Nov. 3. At every level, from county vote tabulating sites to election commissions certifying results, representatives from both major parties were present, oversaw and participated.
Thousands of our fellow Americans at the Cybersecurity and Infrastructure Security Agency, the Department of Defense, the FBI and other federal agencies worked together for four years to ensure there were no foreign attacks on our elections.
The New York Times in November called election officials representing both major political parties in every state, and all said there were no irregularities and no evidence of voter fraud that affected the outcome. In fact, they called it a “remarkable success” considering record turnout amid a pandemic.
Following ongoing attacks, the secretaries of state for Georgia, Arizona, Pennsylvania, Nevada and Michigan have all repeatedly stated there was no widespread election fraud in their states, and have repeatedly debunked false allegations. They stand by their results.
No audit done in any state found widespread voter fraud, and no recount of votes in any state altered the election results.
The former director of the cybersecurity agency overseeing our nation’s election security, Chris Krebs, called the Nov. 3 election “the most secure in American history.”
President Donald Trump, his campaign, and his Republican allies had their days in court and lost all of the 40+ lawsuits filed since Election Day. No legal challenge brought by Trump and his Republican allies altered the election results of any state.
In the court of public opinion, people, politicians, and even the president of the United States can tweet and speak directly into a camera and claim election fraud. That is their choice.
But the fact is our fellow citizens in all 50 states and in the federal government did their duty. Now all of us need to do ours. I entreat everyone to stop listening to the people in the court of public opinion, and start listening to the officials whose job and duty it was to ensure a fair and secure election. They say:
There was no widespread election fraud.
The election was not stolen.
The election was fair and secure.
To claim otherwise, as we all witnessed on Jan. 6, is dangerously destructive.
MARLENE GREER
Elizabeth City