With the latest school shooting tragedy in Uvalde, Texas, why is it that the people who are most in favor of new gun laws are often the most vocal in opposition to the police who enforce the law, and the criminal justice system? These are the same people who want to abolish or defund the police.
Don’t tell me we don’t have enough money to put armed security guards and other security equipment in every school across America when we just sent $40 billion to Ukraine to feed and protect their children from violence.
If you think Democrats want “gun control” to protect our children, you are utterly delusional. They worry more about aborting babies than they do feeding them.
These are also the same liberals who have demanded that God, and any mention of God, be taken out of our schools, and then have the audacity to ask, “Where was God during this shooting?”
A significant part of the problem in all these cases is that we have young men showing clear signs of mental illness to anyone around them. Our schools are under siege by woke leftists exposing their insane beliefs on children across the country.
Everyone searches for a root cause after a tragedy like this, but the root cause is all around us. Our society is sick, and most people are too afraid to call out delusion and mental illness because they are afraid to be called any number of derogatory names by the left.
No religion and the breakdown of the nuclear family are the root cause. It’s really that simple.