With all that’s going on in this world of ours, I thought perhaps we could use a little humor, so I wanted to share some with you.
Back when my son was just a little fellow in elementary school, his teacher asked the class if they knew what Labor Day was.
Well, up went his hand immediately and he said with a loud voice, “That’s when my mother has babies!”
And it was true, although the teacher did not think so. She just thought she had a little wise guy in her class.
It was true, though, because he was born on Labor Day — as was his sister four years later.
We did get it straightened out later with his teacher and she just had a good laugh about it, as we do every Labor Day.
JEFFREY A. MILLS
Elizabeth City