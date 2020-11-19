Kudos to Elizabeth City City Councilmen Darius Horton and Johnnie Walton on insisting upon an audit prior to the arrival of our new city manager.
This in no way casts dispersions of impropriety upon the previous city manager or elected officials, but it does provide a clean slate and date between administrations and ensures that an accounting was completed in a timely manner.
Open government builds trust and confidence. Were I accepting the position as city manager I would not do so without an audit being completed. Thanks for representing our community with good business principles.
JOHN MAURICE
Elizabeth City
Editor’s note: The author is president of Mid-Atlantic Christian University.
FBI needs to go after Biden with zeal it did Trump
With the election over, President Donald Trump has every right to refuse conceding defeat. Since his election in 2016, the Democratic Party has done everything in its power to impeach him and remove him from office.
The Democrats used the FBI to protect Hillary Clinton, who destroyed her computers and subpoenaed evidence, and then got the FBI to show selective enforcement by refusing to prosecute her.
Equal justice for all is not equal as stated in the U.S. Constitution when prosecution, which should be for all, is selective. The FBI should go after Joe Biden with the same zeal as it did President Trump.
FRANK ROBERTS
Elizabeth City
Editor’s note: There is no credible evidence the FBI worked at the behest of Democrats to protect Hillary Clinton. Then FBI Director James Comey said in 2016 Clinton had been “extremely careless” storing her Secretary of State emails on a private server but that she wouldn’t be charged because the storage had not been done with criminal intent.