FBI needs to go after Biden with zeal it did Trump

Weather Alert

...FREEZE WARNING NOW IN EFFECT UNTIL 8 AM EST THURSDAY... * WHAT...SUB-FREEZING TEMPERATURES AS LOW AS 26 TO 32 EXPECTED. * WHERE...PORTIONS OF EASTERN AND SOUTHEAST VIRGINIA AND NORTHEAST NORTH CAROLINA. * WHEN...UNTIL 8 AM EST THURSDAY. * IMPACTS...FREEZE CONDITIONS WILL KILL CROPS, OTHER SENSITIVE VEGETATION AND POSSIBLY DAMAGE UNPROTECTED OUTDOOR PLUMBING. PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS... TAKE STEPS NOW TO PROTECT TENDER PLANTS FROM THE COLD. &&