When can we go back to “normal?” All respiratory viruses, including COVID-19, end through herd immunity, whether through direct exposure or artificial vaccination.
Social distancing, closed schools, and obsessive masking prolong the epidemic and ensure subsequent peaks comparable to the first one. By flattening the curve, we also widen it, thus rendering the virus more menacing to more people over time.
Since a vaccine is at least one year away, doesn’t it make sense that schools should reopen grades 1-8 where only three children have died from COVID-19 in the entire United States since Feb. 1?
Teachers and volunteers under age 35 can run the schools; older parents and teachers can social distance if they desire. The end result will be a population that is moving toward “normal” sooner than later, while old folks continue to social distance.
Check out the following data from the U.S. Centers for Disease Control and Prevention from Feb. 1 through April 28 at https://www.cdc.gov/nchs/nvss/vsrr/covid_weekly/index.htm:
All deaths, all ages from all causes: 719,438; deaths, all ages, from COVID-19: 37,308
All deaths, under age 1: 3,725; deaths, under age 1, from COVID-19: 4
All deaths, ages 1-4: 723; deaths, ages 1-4, from COVID-19: 2
All deaths, ages 5-14: 1,072; deaths, ages 5-14, from COVID-19: 3
All deaths, ages 15-24: 6,385; deaths, ages 15-24, from COVID-19: 42
All deaths, ages 25-34: 13,532; deaths, ages 25-34, from COVID-19: 278.
JOHN SAMS
Edenton