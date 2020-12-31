Well, it looks like Joe Biden will be in the White House this January. I know that many have their own thoughts about this. I’m going keep mine in reserve — for now.
I am one of those 70 million-plus who voted to give Donald Trump a second term — only to be left feeling that this election was stolen from us.
Does anyone else find it suspicious that in key states where Trump was leading greatly, that all of a sudden thousands upon thousands of Biden votes just showed up? What about all those election poll workers who have submitted sworn affidavits that they were denied a right to see the votes being counted? Don’t they matter?
And of course we have to have all of the votes from the dead people counted now don’t we?
Right many, especially liberals, are celebrating what is happening. I say not so fast. The Joe Biden-Kamala Harris agenda is coming. With it comes the crippling corporate regulations, taxes, gun control measures and the so-called Green New Deal. Few will be celebrating after they see the outcome.
RAY CLARKE SR.
Elizabeth City
Editor’s note: The Associated Press, which has investigated numerous claims by President Trump and his supporters that the Nov. 3 election was stolen from him, concluded that poll workers were not denied the right to watch ballots being counted. One of the few lawsuits the Trump campaign won — of the 50-some it filed in the election’s aftermath — was over the issue of watching mail-in ballots be counted. The Trump campaign said its observers in Philadelphia should be allowed to get closer to where the ballots were being counted than Pennsylvania’s rules allowed, and a court agreed. The AP also concluded there is no evidence of voters casting ballots using the names of dead voters.
Ensuring Jesus born in our hearts everyday
A medieval preacher/teacher wrote this: “What good is it that Jesus Christ was born in a stable many years ago if He’s not born anew in our hearts day by day?”
In real terms, what does it mean that Christ should be born in our hearts today and every day?
It means that we have compassion and practical love for everyone around us who is suffering terribly from COVID-19 and its many misfortunes, and for the doctors, nurses, and many others who are exhaustively sacrificing themselves by caring for them 24 hours a day, week after crushing week.
It means that you and I will faithfully wear a mask when in public, keep a safe distance from others and avoid all crowds and gatherings.
If we do these things freely, Christ is born anew in our hearts every moment, forever.
JERRY GILL
Hertford