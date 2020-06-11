The unrest over George Floyd’s death is nothing more than a cause celebre, the ignition point to start the revolution that’ll lead to the overthrow of the Trump presidency.
In the Friday-Saturday, June 5-6 edition, The Daily Advance reprinted an editorial from the Miami Herald to teach us what it thinks we need to know about race issues.
But this is how it ought to shake out. Take a look at Romans 13:3-4: “For rulers are not a terror to good works, but to the evil. Wilt thou then not be afraid of the power? Do that which is good, and thou shalt have praise of the same: For he is the minister of God to thee for good. But if thou do that which is evil, be afraid; for he beareth not the sword in vain: for he is the minister of God, a revenger to execute wrath upon him that doeth evil.
It seems too incidental that so many events are working together to keep the president off the campaign trail. For example, North Carolina Democratic Gov. Roy Cooper is using the pandemic to force the Republican National Convention to leave the state. At this point I can believe the Chinese and the Democrats are working together to shut America down, especially since Trump has slowed the Chinese economy with his new trade policies.
Every revolution needs a sacrificial lamb, a martyr to spark a rising dictator to power. George Floyd is that spark. By criminal acts of a few rogue cops America is on fire and will go down unless the God of Abraham, Isaac and Jacob steps in.
Where are the preachers when you really need them?
CALVIN LACY
Hertford
White savagery, brutality killed millions worldwide
The ghost, the illusion, of “white supremacy” is the descendant of the reality of white savagery and white brutality.
Google tells me that the British Empire once controlled about one fifth of the world’s land mass and the world’s wealth. Twenty-nine million people of India starved within one century, while Brits were exporting wheat from India to Britain.
The honorable Winston Churchill said those deaths were caused by the people of India, because “they breed like rabbits.” And Gen. George Armstrong Custer justified killing Native-American babies by saying: “Nits make lice.”
“The sun never sets on the British Empire,” some boasted. No great power becomes a great power by being nice guys, by loving others as themselves. Sorry, Jesus.
Everybody knows about the six million Jews in white Germany. How many Native Americans did whites kill?
How many million blacks have whites killed? How many people of color did whites kill in China, Japan, Vietnam or Cambodia?
Who will dare to look up and publish those statistics in all caps, on front pages? That person should be the Person of the Year, but he perhaps will be killed.
JIM BRIDGES
Elizabeth City