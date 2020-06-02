A black man was lynched in Minneapolis last week. Only this time, they didn’t use a rope; instead they used the knee of a policeman.
The man was accused of passing a fake $20 bill. He did not resist arrest, video shows this. He was handcuffed and forced to the pavement of the street where a police officer pinned him down with his knee on his neck.
The man complained that he could not breathe. The officer’s knee remained on the man’s neck, despite bystanders’ pleas to let him breathe. This went on for 7 minutes before the men went limp.
The officer’s knee remained on the man’s neck until an ambulance arrived and took the man to the hospital where he was pronounced dead.
This was a lynching pure and simple. The man was accused of a non-violent crime, and for this he was murdered by a policeman while other policemen stood by and bystanders pleaded for the man’s life.
This incident should shake every one to the depths of their soul. The police, who are sworn to serve and protect, murdered a man in broad daylight on the streets of Minneapolis.
His main crime? Being black.
CORDY LAVERY
Elizabeth City