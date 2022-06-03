I will start this letter by defining the word “theory” through one of its simplest definitions: an untested hunch or guess without supporting evidence.
The great “Replacement Theory” is the idea that immigrants are replacing native-born Americans in a calculated way. To me, Replacement Theory sounds like the “Manifest Destiny” idea that Americans of European heritage had back in 1845. Manifest Destiny was the idea that the U.S. was destined by God to expand democracy and capitalism across the entire North American continent.
The believers in Manifest Destiny felt that to carry out this plan, it was their God-given right to take the land from the original Native Americans who were living here when European immigrants arrived. When the Indigenous people refused to give up the land, it caused conflict with the former English immigrants. After the Indigenous people were defeated, they were shown “mercy” by the “new” native Americans by being placed on reservations or in colonies. They could stay in America but they were no longer the majority people. They had been replaced by a new majority.
I think that some in the present-day American majority fear that, because they were once immigrants and replaced a majority people, they one day could also be put on a reservation or lose some kind of power status in American society.
Payton Gendron, the 18-year-old gunman indicted on domestic terrorism charges and 10 counts of murder, believed the replacement theory to be true. He thought by killing African Americans in Buffalo, New York, he would lower the possibility of the theory becoming a reality.
At one point or another in any country, a majority or minority will exist. I think that America needs to concentrate more on how to put out the hell fires of hate before they become a raging inferno of civil war, and we all lose the American we know and love.
If gun control laws can’t be passed to prevent the mentally unstable from getting their hands on weapons of potential mass harm and death, we may all end up prisoners in our own homes. We may all end up strapping on a weapon, afraid to go out and simply shop.
This made-up replacement theory could send us back to the days of the wild, wild west.