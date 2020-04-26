It seems physical distancing went out the window in the state of Wisconsin on election day earlier this month.
It was truly moving to watch fellow Americans, some quite old because they were in wheelchairs, wearing masks and waiting for hours to cast their vote in a pandemic.
Republican lawmakers in Wisconsin decision to force voters to choose between their health and the vote was cruel and heartless. And letting the virus run loose for the day was indeed criminal.
What world do they live in?
ANN BECHIOM
Elizabeth City