I have read and accepted that many people in the Roman Empire thought that the followers of Jesus were cultists and cannibals who ate flesh and drank blood. They probably thought Jesus' stories were just as ridiculous as some on the left now think that stories of Clintons and others drinking the blood of infants are.
On the right, many think that climate change is ridiculous.
If we could, somehow, forget all the stories on both sides, most people might think that all of them are equally ridiculous.
JIM BRIDGES
Elizabeth City