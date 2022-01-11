What is in the Freedom to Vote Act, for which the Democrats will sacrifice the Senate filibuster — the requirement for 60 votes — in order to pass it? To describe it is to damn it. It would federalize all elections, and thus allow the invalidation of all state voter ID laws by stripping power from the states.
It would foist “no excuse” mail-in voting on all states, require all states to implement online and automatic voter registration, enact same day voter registration, mandate poorly watched drop boxes, prevent poll watchers from having meaningful access to ballot processing, and allow people to vote in districts in which they do not live. Also, it does violence to the First Amendment by requiring political action committees to disclose donors so they can be harassed.
Why would all Democrats (and 99% of the media) support this unconstitutional power grab?
Because if they can’t win in a state like Virginia that cares about election integrity, or in the 19 other states that have passed commonsense reforms making it easy to vote but hard to cheat, their tenure in power will end.
Does this bill “strip voting rights from citizens?”
Interestingly, that question is never answered with any substance. Instead, it’s answered with a cry of “racism,” despite the inconvenient fact that minorities in North Carolina voted overwhelmingly to enact a voter ID law and have increased their share of the vote in the past decade, particularly in states like Georgia with voter ID.
This bill, more aptly named the “Corrupt Politicians Act,” is not about securing voting. It’s about destroying your vote and enshrining permanent one-party power.
CAROL TERRYBERRY
Elizabeth City