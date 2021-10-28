After weeks of not knowing why Montre Freeman was put on administrative leave with pay, the public now knows it was “without cause.” That information was given to us by The Daily Advance in a front page space on Oct. 1 that was smaller than a 5x5 notecard.
Since the small article didn’t elaborate on the phrase “without cause” as it relates to job termination, I googled it. A search defined it as termination of employment for any reason other than theft, misappropriation of funds, for conduct that has an adverse effect on the reputation of the company, or conviction of a felony involving moral turpitude. So what did Mr. Freeman do to deserve termination?
Mr. Freeman had been on the job less than a year. During this time, the city of Elizabeth City endured the COVID 19 virus; the questionable acts by county law enforcement that resulted in the death of an African-American city resident, which in turn resulted in the peaceful protests by angry protesters; and the settlement of disgruntled city workers’ complaints about their pay.
Terminating Mr. Freeman, who was the city manager through all these things, seems strange. When you consider the city has no burned-out buildings from the angry protesters, and, as far as I know, none of the disgruntled workers, whom he faced, were arrested, you would think that the City Council would have given him a pat on the back rather than a kick in the pants.
Mr. Freeman was engaged in a speed bump project concerning a speeding problem on Main and Church streets before his termination because he heard the voice of citizens. In my opinion, his “be about it” rather than “just talk about it” initiative evidently intimidated some council members, and so they fired him.
Mr. Freeman seemed to have worked well with Police Chief Eddie Buffaloe Jr. and Mayor Bettie Parker. The council has gotten rid of the city manager, and the acting city manager is leaving soon, and, according to Councilman Michael Brooks, the mayor has “got to go,” too.
For Mr. Brooks, all those who have to go have something in common. Mayor Parker has gone through the same turmoil Mr. Freeman did. In this one councilor’s view, the Elizabeth City mayor is a weak position. But he fails to see that a person who can have the deciding vote in very important matters and can call a curfew or a state of emergency for the city, is very powerful.
The council members who fired Mr. Freeman didn’t give a specific reason for his termination. But I think it had to do with keeping the position in check. I can imagine that their reason for termination was so trivial that it would reflect on them as petty and at the same time crafty. I suspect that there is more to meet the eye involved in this termination. Our City Council needs serious prayer.
OLIVER JONES
Elizabeth City