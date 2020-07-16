This is my version of President Donald Trump’s errors:
By changing the tax laws, he and his have acquired billions of dollars, while he bragged about taking no salary.
His Obama-phobia has provided the only focus his administration has had, after passing the tax law. He has mostly tried to undo all Obama did.
He invited China and Russia to tamper with our elections.
He is guilty of cronyism and nepotism.
He jeopardized the planet by pulling out of the climate agreement.
He is guilty of understaffing and overshuffling the State Department, in particular.
He remained in denial way too long about the dangers of the virus. He suggested that people treat the virus with bleach and ultra-violet light.
He has sowed hatred and spurred violence by vicious name-calling (“Lock her up,” etc.)
He has cultivated distrust of many institutions, especially the CIA and FBI.
He apparently learned little history in school and has refused to learn anything as president.
He tried to book government functions at his resorts.
He has been a wonderful role model for children — of what not to become.
He seems to have no impulse control.
He has trumpeted exclusiveness in regard to immigration, in a world that is becoming more and more inclusive, more a “tribal village.”
He has used disgusting amounts of taxpayers’ money for vacations.
He ridiculed John McCain and Medal of Honor winners.
He has encouraged disrespect for the law, in regard to former National Security Adviser Michael Flynn and others.
He has boasted endlessly about how wonderful he is and how things are going to be greater than ever after the 2020 election.
He encouraged police brutality, by suggesting that officers handle suspects roughly when putting them into cars.
He is a fake Christian. Many alleged Christians have faults, but he is the champion of fakery.
JIM BRIDGES
Elizabeth City