One of your letter-writers may have been a little more prescient than the editor gives him credit for.
According to AAA’s March 8 article on gas prices, the national average for a gallon of gas increased 31 cents in the last month.
As for the southern border, a number of news organizations, including Reuters, reported more than 100,000 immigrants have been intercepted at the U.S. border with Mexico in the month of February. That’s substantially more than 25,000.
As far as the current presidential administration is concerned, everyone crossing the border is seeking asylum.
JOHN CRABTREE
Camden