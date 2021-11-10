The Atlanta Braves have won the World Series and all the Brave fans are celebrating the victory. It has got to be difficult for Commissioner of Baseball Rob Manfred, however.
Remember he pulled the All-Star game out of Atlanta and sent it off to Colorado, because the Georgia Legislature had passed some voting laws that he did not like. It should be noted that the CEOs of Coca Cola and Delta Airlines, both based in Atlanta, also didn’t like the legislation.
It’s ironic that Colorado turned out to be even more restrictive regarding voting laws. Evidently Manfred didn’t do his homework on that one.
It is tradition for the baseball commissioner to present the winning team the World Series trophy. That had to be humiliating for Manfred, but probably not as humiliating as it would have been if he had had to do it in Atlanta instead of Houston. It he had had to present the trophy in Georgia, he might not even have shown up, but sent a subordinate instead.
Does the commissioner have egg on his face? If he doesn’t he should have!
JEFFREY A. MILLS
Elizabeth City