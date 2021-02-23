The season of Lent is here for Christians. Christians usually "give something up" for Lent. The best thing we can give up is our ego!
Refusing to wear a COVID-19 mask, to social distance, and to avoid gatherings and bars is pure egotism in this very dangerous time of the pandemic. Our egotism endangers the lives of those around us and even our own.
So let's give God and the world our false egos by doing what our egos don't want to do: Always wear a mask of some kind when in public, try to keep a healthy distance from those around us, and avoid crowds and gatherings of all kinds.
This is true love of God, of neighbor, and of one's authentic self.
JERRY GILL
Hertford