I am writing this letter to report my Christmas gift from an anonymous donor. My gift was the return of my lost wallet. I had a large amount of cash, credit cards and other important papers in my wallet.
I was shopping at Belk and as I was getting in my car, my wallet obviously fell from my pocket to the ground. I left the parking lot and went to my next stop. When I realized my wallet was missing, right away I panicked.
After I got through my panic, I started driving back to the store. As I drove, I knew that someone had found my wallet — and I would never see it again.
To my amazement, someone did find my wallet and turned it in to the store with everything in it intact. Nothing was missing.
The individual (angel) who turned in the wallet did not leave a name or information so that I could contact them and properly thank them. What they did was a pure act of honesty, good faith and compassion. I want to thank that individual, or individuals, for giving me my Christmas gift early.
As I was writing this letter to the editor, I thought about all of the bad things that happen to individuals that make the headlines in the newspaper or become “breaking news” on television. There are many others like the person, or persons, who returned my wallet who perform good deeds.
Good deeds should also make the headlines and part of TV’s breaking news should point out the good in people, not just focus on what’s negative.
Again, I’d like to say thanks to the anonymous angel who contributed to making our Christmas merry and happy.
HEZEKIAH BROWN
Elizabeth City
Knowing you believe vs. believing you believe
A frequent letter-writer who seems to be particularly fond of making dubious accusations appears to be guided by the notion that if you believe something hard enough, you can make it true.
I wonder: Is it better to know that belief is more important than knowledge, or merely believe that it is?
DAVID ROBERTSON
Elizabeth City