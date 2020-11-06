Our America has faced and conquered four existential crises in over 240 years.
First, there was the Revolutionary War and the ensuing efforts to establish a competent, functioning government. Second, there was the Civil War and the accompanying process of re-unifying the country. Third, there was the Great Depression and World War ll. Fourth was the Cold War, saving Europe and avoiding nuclear war.
All of these crises have one common factor: outstanding leadership. The first crisis featured George Washington, who was taciturn, courageous and indomitable. For the second crisis we had Abraham Lincoln, who was garrulous, courageous and indomitable. For the third crisis, we had Franklin Delano Roosevelt. He was urbane, political and compromising. And for the fourth, we had Harry Truman, who was stubborn, folksy, straight-forward; and Ronald Reagan, who was garrulous, easy going but stubborn.
Without Washington, we could have had no country at all. Without Lincoln, we would have had two antagonist countries, soon to be at war again, resulting in the total destruction of the South and its people. Without Roosevelt, we would have had a lonely country shut off from a destroyed Western Europe and Soviet Union. And without Truman and Reagan, we would have had a savage country recovering from a nuclear holocaust.
We are now in our fifth, perhaps greatest crisis. We have two candidates for president. Both are old in chronological years but one is well into his dotage while the other belies his age by remaining active, aggressive, fighting mad and effective after four years of constant attacks, some fair, the rest unproven.
Trump remains a bulwark against our becoming fellow travelers with the worldwide socialist movement. Trump can be difficult and obnoxious, but Biden is old and tired with dangerous allies.
We have contributed more than our share worldwide. It’s time to save ourselves.
KEN DOLLEY
Hertford