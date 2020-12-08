America now has a new president-elect and whether President Donald Trump accepts it or not, the wheels of progress will roll on.
The best thing the Republicans can do now is plan for the next presidential election in 2024, and if they're smart, an older version of Donald Trump won't be on the ballot.
I just can't see them making that same mistake again. Once the GOP gets some righteous leadership, it could do America a lot of good. However, the party will have to include all of America.
Right now, the GOP needs to "stand down and stand by" for at least four more years because "it is what it is."
OLIVER JONES
Elizabeth City