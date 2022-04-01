The confirmation hearings for Judge Kentanji Brown Jackson have finally ended and with them the shameful political theatrics of the Republican senators who questioned her.
It appears that the figurative hammers and nails the senators used to try and nail Judge Jackson to the wall failed. That failure was due in part to Judge Jackson’s strong spirit of faith and confidence in her knowledge of the law. Because of her poise, she deserves the title “Queen of Cool.” The cooler she was, the hotter those who tried to rattle her got.
Judge Brown had already received bipartisan Senate support in past confirmation hearings, but for some reason, at this hearing, GOP senators were seeking some kind of vengeance for the treatment of Justices Brett Kavanaugh and Amy Coney Barrett during their confirmation hearings. The senators’ tone of voice toward Judge Jackson was unnecessarily harsh and South Carolina GOP Sen. Lindsey Graham’s dramatic walkout was just uncalled for.
I liked the fact that Judge Jackson refused to let the confirmation hearing be turned into a biology class. For example, when she was asked if she could define what is a woman and when life begins, she answered “no” to both questions. To me, her answers were a clever way of avoiding debate about transgenderism and abortion. There is a time and place to debate those subjects; the confirmation hearings for a Supreme Court justice wasn’t it.
Democratic Sen. Corey Booker of New Jersey gave an impassioned speech about Judge Jackson’s well-deserved nomination to the U.S. Supreme Court. I liked the fact that Sen. Booker’s speech brought tears of joy to Judge Jackson’s eyes while the harsh interrogation by GOP senators sometimes brought a smile. She smiled at their often-inept questions.
I found it very hypocritical that GOP senators who supported, and continue to support, former President Trump were critical of Judge Jackson because they felt she was soft on crime. Former President Trump pardoned four ex-Blackwater guards who killed 14 people. He also pardoned some associates of his that committed crimes. Mr. Trump has also said that if he’s elected again he will pardon the criminals who broke into the nation’s Capitol. If Judge Jackson is light on crime as she’s accused of being, then her former president certainly set the example.