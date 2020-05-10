Weather Alert

...FROST ADVISORY REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL 8 AM EDT SUNDAY... * WHAT...TEMPERATURES FROM 33 TO 36 AND LIGHT WINDS WILL RESULT IN PATCHY FROST FORMATION. LOCAL VARIATION WILL EXIST, WITH A FEW OF THE TYPICALLY COLDEST LOCATIONS POTENTIALLY DROPPING TO FREEZING. * WHERE...PORTIONS OF EAST CENTRAL, EASTERN AND SOUTHEAST VIRGINIA AND NORTHEAST NORTH CAROLINA. * WHEN...UNTIL 8 AM EDT SUNDAY, THE COLDEST TEMPERATURES ARE EXPECTED FROM 2 AM THROUGH 7 AM. * IMPACTS...FROST COULD KILL SENSITIVE OUTDOOR VEGETATION IF LEFT UNCOVERED. PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS... TAKE STEPS NOW TO PROTECT TENDER PLANTS FROM THE COLD. &&