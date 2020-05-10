Gambling in some states in the United States is illegal. North Carolina, with some small exceptions, is one of those states.
We are entering a point in time when, because of the coronavirus, the president, along with the governors of various states, are now involved in gambling.
They will be pitting their economy against the risk of their people contracting a disease that might make them seriously ill or, in some cases, will lead them to an untimely death.
This most assuredly is the ultimate gamble.
ROBERT FUHRMAN
Elizabeth City