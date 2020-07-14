Now I’m not a real big Donald Trump fan. In my opinion he seems to lack a little in the area of public relations skills.
That being said, I must point out to the Trump-haters that common sense dictates that he is not mainly responsible for the current spread of COVID-19 since he turned over control of treating the pandemic within each state to each state’s governor.
Most governors agree that Trump has assisted them in obtaining requested resources. If there is any blame for the current surges in the virus, it should placed on the shoulders of the governors and state officials as well as the thousands of protesters who gathered in large groups, likely contributing to the continuing spread of the virus.
PAUL H. DAVIS
Elizabeth City
