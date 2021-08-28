The federal government of today would disturb our founding fathers. The federal government has grown uncontrollably over the last several decades at the expense of both the states and the people. Our nation has almost $30 trillion in debt but President Joe Biden’s administration wants to add trillions of dollars in new spending.
The new social programs and government money in your pockets is a great enticement. The words of the socialists are alluring, even utopian. But this is not what has made us the envy of the world. There will be no upward mobility for the masses in socialism, as there is in our current capitalist system. America provides an opportunity to each individual to find their own utopia within themselves.
The American people must fight the expansion of the federal government and Marxism. If we give up on our founding principles, we will give up our liberty. If we give up our self-reliance to the government, we will lose our individualism. If we do not hold our government accountable, we will lose our republic. Benjamin Franklin once said, “When people find that they can vote themselves money, that will herald the end of the republic.”
Washington has a bad track record of spending our tax money. Why do we think that will change? The federal government must be reformed by reducing the administrative state. The consequences of not defeating government expansion and this Marxist insurrection are too high. Our liberty, our individualism and our republic are at risk.
MARC FORBES
Elizabeth City