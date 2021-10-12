“Fools and their money are soon parted.” I heard that old adage many times when I was growing up. Our government does not follow this wise old saying.
The extreme left Democratic Party and many RHINO (Republicans in Name Only) Republicans throw away money like fools.
The U.S. government has to keep raising the debt limit because it doesn’t know how to control spending. Instead, it wants to pass a $3.5 trillion bill to throw our money away on pet projects under the pretense of infrastructure improvement. According to reports by the news media, the bill is 2,800 pages long and filled with pet projects commonly known as “pork.”
It is reported that the federal government also wants to hire hundreds of IRS agents to monitor our private bank accounts and that the banks are to report expenditures and deposits of more than $500 to track individual transactions.
Money borrowed by the spendthrift Washington swamp is designed to repay the ridiculous debt by taxing our own American citizens and redistributing the wealth of hard-working people to everyone, including those unwilling to work.
Raising the debt limit to keep the government operating demonstrates the intelligence of those elected to represent their constituents.
FRANK ROBERTS
Elizabeth City
Editor’s note: According to PolitiFact, the U.S. Treasury Department proposed in May requiring all financial institutions to annually report “gross inflows and outflows” from all business and personal accounts — including bank, loan and investment accounts — if the inflows and outflows total at least $600 a year, or if the account has a fair market value of at least $600. The stated goal is to collect taxes from rich individuals and businesses on income that is earned but not reported, PolitiFact reported.