We, the American people, are enduring the biggest financial crisis of our lifetimes. Our purchasing power is being whittled away month by month. Inflation is at 8.5%, the highest rate in 40 years, to the surprise of no one who shops for groceries, appliances, vehicles, and fills their car up with gas. What is causing this?
It is simple. The government is spending substantially more money that it has. In order to continue doing this, they are printing money. More dollars are chasing fewer goods, leading to higher prices for everything. A second cause is rising energy costs, which make goods and services more expensive.
What is the current administration’s solution? First, blame shift. Initially, it was COVID-19, then supply chain issues, and then Vladimir Putin.
Second, continue spending by passing “Build Back Better” which will add more than $4 trillion more in, you guessed it, spending money which the government does not have, so it will print more dollars (leading to more inflation).
Third, continue the war on energy by limiting land leases for oil and creating obstacles for oil exploration. Finally, cancel student debts. Does this money simply disappear out of the economy?
“All debts are paid, either by the borrower or the creditor,” said economist Milton Friedman. So if the borrower does not pay, then the creditor, the government, will pay. And since the government only has money from taxes and printing dollars, then we the people are the creditors, who will pay more in taxes and in rising costs. You will be paying for your wealthy neighbor’s graduate school loan.
What is the solution? Be angry. Contact your representatives to protest excessive government spending and encourage them to promote American energy production, particularly oil and gas. Finally, vote for candidates who are opposed to these reckless, “America last” policies.