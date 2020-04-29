I read the article regarding Food Lion in your April 24-25 edition. The article stated the store employees have face shields. I shopped on Wednesday, April 22, at the Food Lion at 1313 North Road Street. I saw perhaps two employees wearing face masks and I saw no face shields. Even the employees in the deli did not have masks or shields.
I was pretty disgusted. They are slicing meats, cheese and the like. The vendors I saw were not wearing face masks. I offered a mask to a vendor and was told “I won’t wear it.”
I offered a mask to an employee and was told he already had one. I should have asked him where it was.
The store was well organized, with arrows pointing in the direction you were supposed to shop and there were circles on the floor to indicate how much distance to put between yourself and the next person when checking out. There also was a sign advising you to not put your items on the belt until the person in front of you had left the counter; the man behind me couldn’t read.
However, the majority of the employees I saw had no face coverings of any sort. I asked the lady who checked me out — she had on a mask — about the other employees and she indicated it was up to the employees. I don’t know if this situation is just this particular location or if the face shields aren’t getting from corporate to the various stores.
On the other hand, at the Dollar General at 1412 N. Road Street, the lady there had on a mask. I asked about it and was told Dollar General supplied them to the employees. Maybe Food Lion should consider this.
I will seriously evaluate where I want to do my next food shopping when it becomes necessary. In this time of uncertainty I believe all people interacting with the public should be wearing masks for their sake and those they assist.
SUSAN HAINES
Elizabeth City