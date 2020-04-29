Weather Alert

...MODERATE TO HEAVY RAINFALL EXPECTED THURSDAY... ...FLOOD WATCH REMAINS IN EFFECT FROM THURSDAY MORNING THROUGH THURSDAY EVENING... THE FLOOD WATCH CONTINUES FOR * PORTIONS OF SOUTHEAST MARYLAND, NORTHEAST NORTH CAROLINA, AND VIRGINIA, INCLUDING THE FOLLOWING AREAS, IN SOUTHEAST MARYLAND, DORCHESTER, INLAND WORCESTER, MARYLAND BEACHES, SOMERSET, AND WICOMICO. IN NORTHEAST NORTH CAROLINA, BERTIE, CAMDEN, CHOWAN, GATES, HERTFORD, NORTHAMPTON, PASQUOTANK, PERQUIMANS, AND WESTERN CURRITUCK. IN VIRGINIA, ACCOMACK, CHARLES CITY, CHESAPEAKE, EASTERN ESSEX, EASTERN HANOVER, EASTERN HENRICO, EASTERN KING WILLIAM, EASTERN KING AND QUEEN, GLOUCESTER, HAMPTON/POQUOSON, ISLE OF WIGHT, JAMES CITY, LANCASTER, MATHEWS, MIDDLESEX, NEW KENT, NEWPORT NEWS, NORFOLK/PORTSMOUTH, NORTHAMPTON, NORTHUMBERLAND, PRINCE GEORGE, RICHMOND, SOUTHAMPTON, SUFFOLK, SURRY, SUSSEX, VIRGINIA BEACH, WESTERN ESSEX, WESTERN KING WILLIAM, WESTERN KING AND QUEEN, WESTMORELAND, AND YORK. * FROM THURSDAY MORNING THROUGH THURSDAY EVENING * MODERATE TO HEAVY RAINFALL IS EXPECTED AHEAD OF A STRONG COLD FRONT THURSDAY AFTERNOON AND EVENING. RAINFALL TOTALS ARE EXPECTED TO AVERAGE AROUND 2 INCHES, WITH LOCALLY HIGHER AMOUNTS POSSIBLE. THIS MUCH RAINFALL WILL LEAD TO CONDITIONS FAVORABLE FOR FLOODING. * RAPID RISES ON RIVERS AND CREEKS ARE LIKELY, ALONG WITH FLOODING IN LOW LYING AND POOR DRAINAGE AREAS. PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS... A FLOOD WATCH MEANS THERE IS A POTENTIAL FOR FLOODING BASED ON CURRENT FORECASTS. YOU SHOULD MONITOR LATER FORECASTS AND BE ALERT FOR POSSIBLE FLOOD WARNINGS. THOSE LIVING IN AREAS PRONE TO FLOODING SHOULD BE PREPARED TO TAKE ACTION SHOULD FLOODING DEVELOP. &&