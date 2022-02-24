Recently, Nita Coleman and I were brainstorming ways our local environmental group, Green Saves Green, could participate in the upcoming U.S. Coast Guard Marathon as volunteers. The marathon is going to be a huge economic boon to our region in the years to come, and we wanted to throw our support behind it.
Green Saves Green has done community-wide spring and fall Litter Sweeps since 2019. We thought doing a pre-marathon cleanup would be a great way for us to contribute. We want all the visiting runners and spectators to admire our fair city. But trying to do the entire race route seemed too much, so we decided to focus on downtown Elizabeth City where much of the race action and spectators will be.
We reached out to Visit Elizabeth City, Elizabeth City Downtown, Inc., the Elizabeth City Historic Neighborhood Association, the Elizabeth City Area Chamber of Commerce, and Pasquotank County. All agreed to partner with us on the cleanup and help spread the word.
And did it ever spread! Before we even had the event flyer made up and posted on social media we were getting inquiries from people in the community who wanted to know if we were planning a cleanup and how they could participate. Some wanted to clean up the streets where they live or tackle a country road in need of a cleanup.
Our Pre-Marathon Downtown Litter Cleanup quickly morphed into an entire race course cleanup. We’ve got Rivershore Road residents cleaning up their street, and Newbegun Land residents doing a sweep of their entire neighborhood. River Road Middle School students will clean up their school grounds and the adjacent sports park, and students at Elizabeth City State University students and the Northeast Academy for Aerospace and Advanced Technology will help out at the downtown cleanup.
We’re extremely pleased and excited so many people and groups want to help out.
How many volunteers we expect is hard to determine. I can say I started out planning to bring 30 litter cleanup kits to loan out to volunteers. Because of the response, I’ve now upped that to 65! If it’s a nice day, I hope we can get 60 people.
We have downtown divided into cleanup sections, and will focus our efforts there. But if someone wants to clean up the race route elsewhere, that’s OK. We’re just coordinating it all so we can clean up as much of the city as we can before the city’s “million dollar moment” in front of the entire nation.
I’m asking volunteers to commit to clean up for one hour. They can do more or less, of course. Every little bit helps. Families are welcome. We’ll assign families with younger children to clean up local parks.
Volunteers should gather at Waterfront Park Saturday at 9 a.m. We’ll likely be there until 11 a.m. to accept returned litter kits. If volunteers do not have their own cleanup supplies, we will provide them with a loaner kit.
MARLENE GREER
Elizabeth City
Editor’s note: The author is a member of Green Saves Green.