The election in November isn‘t about party, politics, the economy, the pandemic, the police, or about anything outside the human soul.
This election is about truth, honesty, service, decency, compassion, universal sisterhood and brotherhood, our love of our wonderful Constitution and of our way of life as a constitutional democracy.
If we vote our Godly moral/spiritual conscience, we‘ll vote for what is right and for the benefit and welfare of every single American.
So, on Nov. 3, we will summon our conscience and let it make the decision, for it‘ll make the right choice for the higher values we all want thriving in our country, America the Beautiful.
This is the America of Washington, Adams, Jefferson, Hamilton, Lincoln, FDR, JFK, Obama, and of U.S. senators of conscience like John McCain and Mitt Romney.
America thanks you. I thank you.
JERRY GILL
Hertford