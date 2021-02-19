If you have received Meals on Wheels or services from Food Bank of the Albemarle, the American Red Cross; adopted a dog or cat from the SPCA; watched Green Saves Green sample local water quality; contributed to the Salvation Army’s Red Kettle program; or applied for a Habitat for Humanity home — you have probably interacted with a small cadre of volunteers in our community.
These are just a few of the nonprofit organizations that rely on volunteers, many of whom offer their services to multiple organizations.
These volunteers give selflessly of their time, but they are starting to age out. As a community, we need to create a culture of volunteerism, especially with our youth, if these organizations are to continue providing the services they now offer.
The youngest person on our Habitat for Humanity work crew will receive his Medicare card later this year. That’s why we really appreciate the help that we receive from the Elizabeth City Fire Department. Whenever they are able, they answer our call for help to move heavy items.
I talk to Habitat affiliates around North Carolina and they never have a problem getting volunteers to help build houses or work in their stores. We usually have a crew of three to five helping with construction and only a few volunteers helping in our store. This obviously affects our productivity and the length of time it takes to complete a house.
Habitat for Humanity houses are not handouts. People qualify for them and pay a mortgage. They also have to complete many hours of sweat equity. We always tell our applicants that we don’t build houses for people. We build houses with people. If they aren’t willing to help with the construction, they aren’t approved to purchase a house.
If you are interested in helping with our current construction project, you can sign up at this link: https://www.signupgenius.com/go/805084EABAF22AAF49-construction.
If construction isn’t your thing, we have lots of other opportunities to help. Please contact me at jelfri@bellatlantic.net. We have many jobs that can be completed at home.
JANE ELFRING
Elizabeth City
Editor’s note: The author is vice president of the Elizabeth City Habitat for Humanity.