Nikole Hannah-Jones does not deserve a tenured position at the University of North Carolina at Chapel Hill. She does not deserve a teaching position at any school of journalism.
Rejecting her tenure has nothing to do about racism or freedom of speech. It has everything to do about left-wing Marxists spreading untruths to further their agenda by destroying the fabric of our country and the liberty we love so much by dividing America.
Journalism is about facts not opinions. It is writing an unbiased story and allowing the reader to make up their own minds. Hannah-Jones’ claim to fame is her “1619 Project” piece. This article is solely based on her view of history, not facts, no evidence.
Historians have pointed out numerous inaccuracies. Some were pointed out before publication and printed anyway. Leslie Harris wrote a nice article “I helped fact-check the ‘1619 Project.’ The Times ignored me!” which you can find online.
Her work is not journalism, it is more like fiction. She is not an educator or a journalist, she is a Marxist propagandist. She does not deserve the chance to teach our youth.
MARC FORBES
Elizabeth City
Brown arrest could have waited for another day
It is true that if one attempts to kill another person by hitting them with ones vehicle, the person is guilty of attempted murder. However, when attempting to arrest a person wanting to drive away, it would be prudent for me to back off and wait until another day to safely make the arrest.
BRUCE STEADMAN
Statesville