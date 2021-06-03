Elizabeth City, NC (27909)

Today

Thunderstorms likely. High 81F. Winds SSW at 10 to 20 mph. Chance of rain 90%..

Tonight

Scattered thunderstorms in the evening, then mainly cloudy overnight with thunderstorms likely. Storms may contain strong gusty winds. Low 68F. Winds SSW at 10 to 15 mph. Chance of rain 100%.