The Jan. 6th Capitol riot was an exercise by a horde of misguided individuals seeking to disrupt the election of Joe Biden as president. Unfortunately, the death of a protester wasn't the result of misguided ignorant participants.
The vice president, Kamala Harris, also demonstrated her ignorance by comparing the Jan. 6 riot to the thousands of deaths caused by the Dec. 7, 1941 attack by the Japanese on Pearl Harbor and the attack on the Twin Towers in New York and the Pentagon on Sept. 11, 2001.
Harris kept a low profile about the many destructive riots in cities controlled by Democrats that resulted in looting, burning, and attacking the police. She attempted to minimize the damage that taxpayers are expected to repair.
Harris also gave money to Congresswoman Maxine Waters to support her re-election bid. Waters was the congresswoman who encouraged people to confront Trump supporters at gas stations, restaurants and other public places and harass them.
Such an antagonistic hatred of conservatives and Republicans has no place in a democratic society. The leftist radicals are repulsive to most conservatives.
FRANK ROBERTS
Elizabeth City