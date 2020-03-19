Life experiences usually teach us the greatest lessons. During my 30-year career in health professions I have had patients with AIDS, hepatitis, tuberculosis, MRSA (Methicillin-resistant Staphylococcus aureus) and so on.
One of my worst cases was a patient with SARS and acute respiratory syndrome. The patient would have temperatures that spiked at 105 degrees, and his secretions would be green and purulent, causing him to be short of breath.
There was also a respiratory virus that would occur in the nursing homes every spring and fall presenting with a lump in the of the throat causing you to cough and keep you awake a night until it ran you down. I found one thing that would cure it: Alka-Seltzer Plus severe cold and flu formula. You take three doses with plenty of water and within 24 hours the virus would be gone.
Sometimes the best advice is free.
If you have a cough that won't go away and it feels like you have a jaw breaker stuck in your throat try it, you'll be pleasantly surprised. And don't watch the news; they'll scare you to death!
Ernest Askew
Elizabeth City