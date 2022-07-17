I remember reading a book where a big lie was told to the world population that caused it to lose paradise. That book is the Bible and those lied to were Adam and Eve. The world has been going in a downward spiral ever since. Technology has improved but man is still the same. The insurrection on Jan. 6, 2021, is an example of what happens when a lie is insisted upon and believed in.
The Jan. 6 committee hearings reveal the character, which includes the craftiness, of the creator of the “big lie” concerning the 2020 presidential election. We should all thank God for Mr. Trump’s failure to allow armed citizens into his Jan. 6 rally — citizens who then marched down to the Capitol. The unselfish actions of his security team prevented a worse catastrophe from happening. An armed civilian posing as a friend of the president could have harmed our leader. Just imagine what could have happened with a crowd chanting, “Hang Mike Pence,” if they were armed with AR-15 semiautomatic rifles determined to stop a democratic process.
Reportedly, Mr. Trump did not find any wrong in what the crowd was saying about his vice president, saying, according to testimony at the hearings, “Mike deserved it.” Instead of condemning the crowd for disorderly conduct, he told them he “loved” them.
And according to Cassidy Hutchinson, a former Trump aide who testified at one of the hearings, Mr. Trump also physically assaulted a member of his own secret service detail because that staffer refused to breach security and drive the president into the dangers of the insurrection. Mr. Trump would have been a part of the crowd and therefore part of the problem. It’s no wonder Mr. Trump’s cabinet members were considering invoking the 25th Amendment.
It’s time for the GOP to face a hard truth and take a good look at itself about Trumpism and be honest about what they see. America needs Republicans to do that before the 2024 presidential election. We can truly make America continue to be great but not by having our democratic processes dishonestly challenged for one person’s self-satisfaction.
Through Adam and Eve, we lost paradise. Will we let one man cause us to lose democracy? Thank you Cassidy Hutchinson for having the courage to tell the truth. It is the truth that makes us free!