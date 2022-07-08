Just when you thought it was safe to go back into the water again, whammo: interim City Manager Richard Hicks suddenly, unexpectedly, resigns.

Here we thought the city was on the right path now with a new mayor and some new council members tackling the many issues of the city that have yet to be resolved.

Now instead of Hicks being on board to help us during these uncertain times, which includes a resumption of the search for a new city manager, we are alone to figure it all out ourselves.

Can the current council do it, or are we going to have to look for another interim city manager? If they do isn't that going to just complicate things?

This has to be a huge disappointment, a classic case of "two steps forward and one back."

For reasons unbeknown to us, Mr. Hicks has thrown the proverbial monkey wrench into what the mayor and new City Council were hoping to accomplish.

JEFFERY A. MILLS

Elizabeth City