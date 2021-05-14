I don’t remember a gas shortage during the Trump presidency but we have one now with President Joe Biden being in office only 100 days.
You were warned, America, but you wouldn’t listen and now you’re paying the price — and that price is currently over $3 a gallon in some areas.
Biden said he would end America’s dependency on fossil fuels and he’s doing it. On his first day in office he canceled the XL Keystone pipeline and now the 5,500- mile Colonial pipeline is offline causing skyrocketing inflation nationwide. The price of gasoline (if you can find it) is headed toward $4 or $5 per gallon as I predicted back on Nov. 19, 2020, when I bought gasoline at the local Walmart store for $1.84 per gallon. I closed out my letter to the editor by saying, “we’ll see who’s laughing and mocking then.”
While the 2020 election cycle was ongoing I proffered the certainty of food shortages, transportation difficulties, employment and spiraling inflation, etc., if Biden was elected. The Daily Advance spent an inordinate amount of time fact-checking what I wrote but now we have some or all of what I saw coming.
It was on Monday, March 15, that I warned of $5-per-gallon gasoline by mid-year. It’s now May and with the $1 trillion in stimulus money we’re spending we run the very real chance of becoming a post-World War I Weimar Republic. Biden’s government seems to be following in Germany’s footsteps where it is said it took a wheelbarrow of Deutsch Marks to buy a loaf of bread.
Later, on Sunday, March 21, as gasoline prices soared, I presented data showing the percentage of increase for escalating gasoline prices and ended my letter by asking, “What is it about $1.84 per gallon of gasoline you don’t like?”
Democrats and RINOs (Republicans in Name Only) are getting exactly what they ordered, so choke on it.
CALVIN LACY
Hertford