No infections from the new coronavirus are known here now. But we should all seek to prevent its spread.
The BBC reported that if you suspect you have the new coronavirus that’s causing COVID-19 symptoms, call your doctor or the health department for instructions rather than going straight in. Keep our health workers safe.
At many hospitals, walk-in clinics, and doctor’s practices, they now arrange to meet patients suspected of having COVID-19 in the parking lot outside the medical facility. Tests can be taken and patients can be sent where they can receive care while the medical facility and staff can avoid contamination and exposure.
Tom Campbell
Elizabeth City
History shows what GOP really cares about
Republican conservatives were strongly against the 1935 Social Security Act, the 1965 Medicare Act, the 1987 and 1991 Nuclear Arms Reduction Treaties, the 2010 New Start Treaty and the 2010 Affordable Care Act. They also opposed the Iran nuclear deal.
Republican conservatives were strongly behind the 1898 invasion of the Philippines, the 1906 invasion of Cuba, the 1983 Grenada invasion, the Vietnam War and the Invasion of Iraq in 2003.
Ann Bechiom
Elizabeth City
Disappointed in TDA’s pre-election coverage
I have been a newspaper reader most of my adult life. We do not watch television, therefore I rely totally upon the written word for all my news.
I was very disappointed that The Daily Advance did not see the need to let readers know who the candidates were, what positions they were seeking and their qualifications for those positions.
I would have thought that the Sunday, March 1st newspaper would have had an election supplement. It did not.
Perhaps I am expecting too much from our local newspaper to keep the citizens informed about our elected officials. Pity.
WYNN MCCALLISTER
Hertford
Editor’s note: The writer makes a good point. The Daily Advance will provide better coverage of the general election this fall.