Why would you not want to see a presidential debate? A debate where you can see how a candidate thinks on their feet and how they handle themselves in a potentially stressful environment.
Sixteen states will start early voting on Sept. 4th, 25 days before the first presidential debate. That is a potential for over 5 million people to cast their vote before they can see their candidate in action.
By the time of the second debate, scheduled for Oct. 15, millions more will have voted. By the time of the third debate, set for Oct. 22, millions more votes will have been cast. So by election day, there is the potential for 50 percent of our citizens to have cast their vote.
The country deserves a robust debate from the candidates before citizens cast their very important vote. Should Democratic presidential candidate Joe Biden duck and hide in his basement and not campaign for the right to be president of this great country? Can Biden not make a choice on his running mate?
The presidential debates should be moved up to the first week in September to show everyone who considers voting for Biden, just how weak and unprepared he is to run this country.
FRANK YANDLE
Shiloh