This week, the Democratic nominee for president, Joe Biden, will choose a vice presidential nominee. Biden has already committed to picking a woman among a field of about six to eight candidates.
As soon as Biden makes the decision, his vice presidential pick immediately will come under attack by the Republican Party and President Donald Trump. They will bring up something she did in college, years ago, or something she said in 2008 in attempt to discredit her.
With a little investigating you would discover that Mike Pence was appointed to lead the Coronavirus Task Force in late February. On March 28, Vice President Pence said: “Thanks to President Trump’s decisive action dating all the way back to January we truly believe we have significantly reduced the spread of coronavirus.”
So much for the truth.
ROBERT FUHRMAN
Elizabeth City