It’s appalling to me how our government is treating the homeless during this time of crisis. It herds them like cattle into parking lots out in the open. They have no facilities to wash their hands, and if they have to bathe, they would probably have to open a fire hydrant.
On the TV, they show people so close together. Our pets get treated better than the homeless.
These people need housing. We have so many abandoned hotels, repossessed RVs and garages where the homeless could stay for the time being until a more permanent solution is found. We should protect our homeless population like we do our national parks and monuments. We have a broken government, and a screwdriver won’t fix it.
If this coronavirus gets to our homeless population, it will wipe them out like a blazing wildfire. And some of us will not shed a tear.
Our Congress needs to pass a human rights bill that gives our homeless a fighting chance. We need more good people in our government that have a vision, a dream.
We Americans spend more on football, horse racing and the lottery. We spend hardly anything on our homeless.
All this wasted money could be put to a better use. If all Americans started helping others, a chain reaction would follow. And everyone would be on the same page.
Our people are our future. Let’s remember that, and do something. Like my mother always said: Actions speak louder than words.
We also all need to pray — for our country and our world. We also need to pray for our most precious resource: our people.
MARTHA PORTER
Elizabeth City