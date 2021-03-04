Dr. Martin Luther King Jr.’s birthday is celebrated each January. He is remembered by a lot of Americans as being a peaceful and non-violent man. He didn’t believe in black or white power, but people power, and in the ability for people to coexist peacefully.
God is not a respecter of persons, which means that he sees all human beings as being created equal, and being a godly man, Minister King pushed for equality. The enemy of equality didn’t like it and so he was assassinated April 4, 1968, but his peaceful protest for civil rights and racial equality was not in vain.
When the descendants of slave owners voted into office a two-term president who was a descendant of a slave, it was a progressive and impressive show of equality and a building block for a greater America. When an African-American female who is also of Asian descent was elected as vice president of the U.S., the phrase “melting pot,” a reference to our multicultural nation, became more evident and a sign that equality is still growing in the land of the free and the home of the brave.
Elizabeth City has elected three African-American mayors; the last elected was a double minority. Even in small-town America, Dr. King’s efforts and influence are felt, so his work was not in vain. When his birthday was made a federal holiday it was a ray of light in a dark, racist world.
If we are to celebrate the birthday of Dr. Martin Luther King Jr., there is no better way to do that then to pray for the things that he stood for: peace, love and the absence of racism in this country. If we are to heal as a country, we need to put aside our differences as individuals and do what’s best for the good of the whole. The heroes who did what they could to bring this country together as one should be honored. We should give honor to whom honor is due.
OLIVER JONES
Elizabeth City