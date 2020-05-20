Memorial Day a dedicated to the men and women who gave their last full measure of devotion to us, America.
I often think of these brave souls, as well as all who serve our nation. I ask myself, “are our political leaders upholding their values?”
In the military positive values are taught and enforced. These values are candor, courage, responsibility, respect, selflessness, service, honesty and honor, to name just a few.
Unfortunately, I see far too many politicians and other prominent officials who disregard such values. I wish they could totally absorb the dedication, selflessness and courage that it took to storm the beaches of Normandy. I wish they would stand for the values of those patriots and their kind who preceded and followed them.
I am not just speaking of the military. I am speaking of good values. Most of us live by these values. This is demonstrated by all the frontline workers contending with this damn virus. I wish the elites would live by the values of the common warrior and the common man.
As a member of several veterans organizations, in particular the Veterans of Foreign Wars, my colleagues and I take these values seriously. Furthermore, we take an oath to uphold the values of America.
We will always remember and honor those who gave their all for our values. Patriotic values and those who serve — both past and present — are what we stand for.
Memorial Day is a significant day for us. The fact that a life was given for America humbles us and calls us to honor. This Memorial Day we will honor those who have made the supreme sacrifice. This is what we Americans owe them and their families. And just as we praise and honor those who serve us in our current crises, let us not forget the ones who fought and died for us.
As Americans our courage, selflessness and patriotism have overcome many past hardships. We will overcome again. It will be the common man and warrior who will see us through.
This Memorial Day honor all those who uphold and have sacrificed for the values of America, and share these thoughts with your loved ones.
Post 6060 of the Veterans of Foreign War’s Memorial Day honors can be viewed on Facebook at vfw 6060 william clarence jackson.
DANIEL SERIK
Elizabeth City
Editor’s note: The author is a member of the William Clarence Jackson Post 6060 Chapter of the Veterans of Foreign Wars.