Honoring drug dealers dead or alive is an abomination. City streets, buildings and other memorials dedicated to those individuals is offensive.
Authorizing streets or buildings to be defaced by painting is vandalism. Those peddling dope have caused millions of deaths in this country, including this area.
It is said that money is the root cause of most evil. Many times lenient courts allow this epidemic of drug abuse to persist. Selling drugs is a serious felony. But plea bargains changing these charges into misdemeanors results in fines with little or no compulsory jail time and the dealers return to their profitable profession to murder by overdose the addicted who ingest these poisons.
Since Joe Biden became president, immigrants have flooded across the southern border into this country, many transporting deadly drugs.
Every military member upon entering the armed forces, as well as the president of the United States, promises to “defend the Constitution of the United States against all enemies foreign or domestic, so help me God.” Allowing purveyors of those deadly toxins into our country is a high crime and should be grounds for impeachment.
FRANK ROBERTS
Elizabeth City