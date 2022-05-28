Memorial Day is, first and foremost, a sacred day on which all Americans should solemnly contemplate the cost of our freedoms. Millions gave their all so that we can enjoy these freedoms.
On Monday, Veterans of Foreign Wars Post 6060 will host a tribute to the honorable and brave souls who gave us their last full measure of devotion. This is a debt we can never repay. However, the VFW will stand in honor and remembrance as we render an honorable salute. This is a sacred day for us — as it should be for all.
Unfortunately, Memorial Day has morphed for many into a three-day weekend of barbecue parties and shopping, without even an hour for paying homage to our lost defenders. While we certainly will enjoy the day, every American should respect the ideals of Memorial Day.
As a patriot I have grave concerns for America. The media can’t be trusted. Our politicians give us false promises and minced words. Our southern border is a debacle. Crime is rampant. Parents are outraged over school curricula. The list goes on and on.
I look at this as an insult to every flag-draped coffin. I do not think this is the America that the warriors of liberty died for. Every American, whether you like it or not, has incurred a debt for the sacrifices made by the few. The very least we can do is to observe this day with the dignity it deserves and stand for the values these Americans died for.
Most people will say they are patriotic. But it that’s so, why are so few flags displayed, and why do only a fraction of our community’s residents attend a Memorial Day ceremony? Silent patriotism is just that, silent.
Memorial Day provides us all an opportunity to express patriotism and respect for the noble deeds and sacrifices of those who have borne the battles for freedom. It also presents an opportunity to teach our youth about this day of honor, remembrance and patriotism — values that should be mentioned more often.
As patriotic veterans, the VFW and I will present Honors on Monday to the men and women who gave us their last breath of life. We will remember their grieving families and proudly salute our American flag. This is the least we can do for those who lost a lifetime.
Of course we encourage all to attend a ceremony, but no matter where you are, observe this day with honor.
DANIEL SERIK
Elizabeth City
Editor’s note: The author is a member of Veterans of Foreign Wars Post 6060, which will be hosting a Memorial Day ceremony at New Hollywood Cemetery in Elizabeth City Monday at 11 a.m.