I was very saddened to learn of even more violence in the same general area of our city on Christmas Eve. You would think that folks could conduct themselves more appropriately — especially on Christmas Eve.
The city will find that many of us are leaving this area due to the nonsense. I do not leave my house after dark any longer because you never know when and where the violence will occur.
If you see something, say something. Put emergency numbers in your contacts.
Everyone, please stay safe out there. Best wishes for a happier new year come 2022.
KELSEY FULGHAM
Elizabeth City